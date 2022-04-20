I become angry at China as pandemic spread its ugly face across world, says Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) again launched a scathing attack on China over the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!"

Earlier during his first Presidential campaign rally at Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn't make any more of a big deal out of it."

At his rallies over the past couple of weeks, several times he called the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 lung disease "Kung Flu". (ANI)