I am worried about Bollywood: Pakistani actress

Karachi: Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, who made her acting debut with Hindi film "Huff! It's Too Much", is worried about the Bollywood industry as she feels it "has become all about masala and sex". "People don't realise that I actually worked in Bollywood before (working in) Pakistan. Normally, it is the other way around, with actors making the transition from Pakistan to Bollywood. "But I am worried about Bollywood," the actress, whose Pakistani film "Bin Roye" opened on Eid, told the Dawn in remarks published on Thursday. She feels that "films should reflect the societies they emanate from as well as their audiences" and "inspire you to be more than you thought you could be". But for her, Bollywood has become "all about masala and sex". "But there are consequences. As a result, we are seeing that Bollywood is not only at odds with the hopes and aspirations of right-minded Indian women but also the rich heritage and culture of Indian society," she said. "India is more than this. Where is the philosophy, history, the dreams and the richness of India and its people? "I hope Bollywood can start to encompass these facets, and that is the Bollywood I would want to be part of," she added. The release of "Bin Roye" in India sparked a row as Bollywood distributor B4U Films had to blackout the film in Maharashtra following demands from a bodh affiliated to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. But the movie was released elsewhere in India on Friday.