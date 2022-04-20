I am very conservative in real life: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai:�Actress Deepika Padukone, who depicts the role of Mastani in the forthcoming historical romance film "Bajirao Mastani", says she doesn't endorse the character personally as she is very conservative in real life. Mastani, a Muslim lady, was a court dancer with whom Bajirao fell in love and married later. When asked if Deepika could relate to her character in the film, she said: "Of course, having said that whatever happened in between the three of them, I don't endorse it personally." "It's a real life character so I have to portray it that way, but personally I am very conservative in real life. I don't endorse it personally," she added. However, Deepika feels the qualities of Mastani are something that every woman has. "I feel there is a Mastani in every woman because we don't go to the battlefield everyday, but we are faced with certain situations where we have to be strong, confident. It's an inspirational character," she added. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Bajirao Mastani" also features Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The film released December 18.