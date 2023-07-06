I am the president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: "I am the president of NCP," said party veteran Sharad Pawar on Thursday, after the party's Working Committee voted to dismiss Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and nine others who had allied with the NDA.

Party head P C Chacko told reporters that eight motions were approved at the meeting. Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's claim to have a majority would be exposed once the "truth comes out."

Chacko stated that Pawar has the support of the group.

Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and the other nine NCP members who joined the NDA have been expelled, per a resolution approved by the NCP's Working Committee. The country has chosen Sharad Pawar as its new president. Claims of being the president of the country are not taken seriously.

Chacko vowed that his group was still functional and that it supported Sharad Pawar.

He further stated that NCP elections are held frequently, every three years.

The working committee has voted resolutions condemning the BJP government's exploitation of government agencies against the Opposition as well as its own undemocratic and unlawful conduct.

Inflation, unemployment, and the status of women were all criticised as the outcome of central government policy.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight other members of the Congress Party joined the cabinet of Eknath Shinde. The others were sworn in as ministers, while Pawar was promoted to the position of deputy chief minister.

Several of them are currently being probed by national investigation organisations after being suspected of corrupt behaviour.—Inputs from Agencies