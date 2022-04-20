I am shy in real life: Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Going by her onscreen persona Sunny Leone comes across as a bold and outgoing woman in real life but the actress says she is a shy person. "When I am at an event or at a function or award show I get really shy. I am sure it is hard for people to believe that I am shy in real life. Sunny in real life is not outgoing always as people see on television," Sunny told PTI. "I feel like saying hi, Hello but I get shy... People might think I am pretentious, snobby but that is not the case. I am shy and I have always been like this whole my life. I have never been a party like kid," she said. When the 34-year-old actress was new to the Hindi film industry, it was not that receptive towards her. But now things have changed as A-list celebs are responding to her messages on social media platform. "I don't know about acceptance. I think they have accepted me that she is not going anywhere. What I have noticed is that I tweet and A-list celebrity responds," she said. "What has happened in the last six months is that people have either followed me or replied to me on social networking platforms which was not the case before," she added. T Sunny would be seen next in adult comedy "Mastizaade" alongside Tusshar Kapoor and Vir Das. The film is scheduled to release on January 29.