I am not perfect: Anushka Sharma on lip job

Mumbai:�Actress Anushka Sharma has once again addressed the 2014 controversy surrounding her fuller lips, saying she is "human and not perfect." Anushka's appearance at filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show in 2014 was trolled on Twitter with many speculating that she underwent a lip job. The "Band Baaja Baaraat" star issued a statement where she said her fuller lips were the result of "lip enhancing tool" and "make-up techniques" she used for her role in "Bombay Velvet". And in a recent interview to Vogue, Anushka said, "I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to (for my role in 'Bombay Velvet'). I'm not going to lie and say I didn't. I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I'm human and not perfect." After the Twitter controversy two years ago, Anushka had released this statement. "For a short while now I have been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with make up techniques (I have learnt over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips. I have by no means gone 'under the knife' or done any kind of 'plastic surgery' or undergone any intrusive procedure."