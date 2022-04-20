Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone says she is not materialistic and it is the small things in life that make her happy. "On a personal level gold is not that important an asset... My needs are not material. I rather love to spend time with family, this is an important investment for me...I value that more. I am not materialistic in life," Deepika told reporters here at a promotional event of her film 'Piku' which will hit the screens tomorrow. "But I was happy when I bought a house," the 29-year-old actress said while introducing an exquisite range of gold jewellery named 'Piku Collection From Senco Gold & Diamonds'. "I feel a girl's best ornaments are her inner strength, personality and beauty. I like to keep minimal jewellery... I don't like to wear too much of everything. I am more into earrings," said Deepika, who loves both diamond and gold jewellery. 'Piku' directed by Shhojit Sircar stars Deepika along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Moushmi Chatterjee. PTI
Showbiz
I am not materialistic, says Deepika Padukone
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
