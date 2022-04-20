I am not materialistic, says Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone says she is not materialistic and it is the small things in life that make her happy. "On a personal level gold is not that important an asset... My needs are not material. I rather love to spend time with family, this is an important investment for me...I value that more. I am not materialistic in life," Deepika told reporters here at a promotional event of her film 'Piku' which will hit the screens tomorrow. "But I was happy when I bought a house," the 29-year-old actress said while introducing an exquisite range of gold jewellery named 'Piku Collection From Senco Gold & Diamonds'. "I feel a girl's best ornaments are her inner strength, personality and beauty. I like to keep minimal jewellery... I don't like to wear too much of everything. I am more into earrings," said Deepika, who loves both diamond and gold jewellery. 'Piku' directed by Shhojit Sircar stars Deepika along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Moushmi Chatterjee. PTI