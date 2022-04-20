I am not a feminist, says Parineeti Chopra

Hyderabad: Actress Parineeti Chopra, the brand ambassador for Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' campaign, says she is not a "feminist" but strongly voices for gender equality. The 26-year-old actress said she would like to be seen as a role model rather than a "feminist". When asked if her understanding on women issues developed more after joining films, she said, "I am very often confused to be a feminist but I am not. I am really not. Coming into Bollywood, I think definitely it has made me stronger and more responsible. "I do feel proud of my gender, of being a woman. I do speak against gender inequality. I am the brand ambassador for Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' campaign. And I think it is very important for me personally to strive for equality, especially the industry that I come from," said the actress, who was in the city today. The "Ishaqzaade" star feels her entry in Bollywood has reaffirmed her belief in gender equality and that there is a need in the society to fill gaps of inequality among men and women. "Now, I understand and accept that anything that I do, could and I hope should inspire young girls. Now, I am very particular about what I say or do. If that makes me half a feminist, then that's okay. I want girls to be treated the way men are. Somewhere we lack that in our country. So, I do want to be a role model but not a feminist," she added.