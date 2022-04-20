I am Mr Passionate, not Mr Perfectionist: Aamir Khan

New Delhi: (PTI) His meticulous choice of films, attention to details has given him the title of Mr Perfectionist but superstar Aamir Khan feels it is not a correct name for him and says he should rather be called Mr Passionate.





Aamir, 51, says he never feels the burden of being called a perfectionist as he does not believe in the tag.





"It puts no pressure on me because I don't believe in the title. So that title is an inaccurate title. The correct title that fits me is not Mr Perfectionist, it should be Mr Passionate, that is what I am," Aamir told reporters during a group interview.





The actor, who will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's sports-based drama "'Dangal", says in a creative field of films, there are varied opinions and it is not possible to find perfection.





"Perfection according to me does not exist. Their is no such thing. Certainly not in the creative field. There are so many different opinions, so how can there be a perfect idea?"





Aamir says for him perfection in a shot is not about being technically faultless but more about capturing the heart of the scene.





"When I am in a shot there are many elements that need to be right. There are lot of technical problems because of which a shot has to be done again. I don't look for technical perfections.





"What I look for in a shot is whether one has been able to capture the heart of the moment. Then you see the shot, you feel that it happened and everything fall in place."





"'Dangal" also starring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, will release on December 23.





PTI



