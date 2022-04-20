I am happy to be single: Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor has no plans of tying the knot anytime soon. The 30-year-old Bollywood fashionista, who walked the ramp last evening as a Varanasi bride for designers duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, said she is enjoying her singlehood. "Why everyone is asking about my marriage? I am happy to be single," Sonam told reporters here, when asked about her marriage plans. The "Khoobsurat" star said she felt good to be a traditional bride for the designer duo. "It was a dream come true to be a traditional bride and walking for them. I became a Varanasi bride and the city is close to my heart," said the actress, who shot for Aanand L Rai's "Raanjhanaa" in Varanasi. For her stint on the ramp, Sonam donned a heavily embellished red lehenga with a Swarovski and zardozi encrusted choli. She kept her look minimal with red lip colour and dupatta on her head. Asked how does she rate the modernisation of bridal wear in terms of its silhouettes and fabrics, Sonam said, "Yes it's a good change. Since we have so many weddings outside India, the bridal wardrobe is also changing according to the climate condition. People also want to do something different for their wedding." The actress will be next seen in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", which will see her teaming up with "Saawariya" co-star Salman Khan, and the biopic on braveheart Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. "I will not speak anything about my films right now," she said.