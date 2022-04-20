I am feeling lucky: Man after getting first COVID jab in Goa

Panaji: Ranganath Bhojje, a 43-year-old multitasking (MTS) worker at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who became the first person in Goa to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, said he was happy to get the jab and was hoping for the best.

Bhojje has been working at the special facility created to treat COVID-19 patients here as an MTS staff.

After he walked out of the observation room at the GMCH, Bhojje was greeted with flowers by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"I am happy to become the first person in Goa to get this vaccine. I was never reluctant when I was selected for vaccination but I am rather feeling lucky. I am hoping for the best," Bhojje said.

When asked about his experience, Bhojje said he didn''t face any inconvenience or any medical issue after vaccination.

"I was asked to sit for half an hour after taking the vaccine," he said.

Vaccination drive was conducted at seven places in Goa including at two private hospitals.

Goa Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar, who is one of the selected recipients of the vaccine in the coastal state, appealed to people to guard against rumours.

He was administered the vaccine at the Sub-District Hospital at Chicalim in south Goa.

"I would appeal to people to not fall pray to rumours or fake forwards on social media related to the vaccine," he said.

Dr Borkar said he took the vaccine first because he wanted to prove to others that it was safe.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said sanitation workers were given preference in vaccination at the GMCH as a mark of gratitude for them.

Dr Bandekar rubbished claims that doctors didn''t want to try the vaccine first on themselves in Goa.

"If we had to give the vaccine to doctors first, there would have been arguments that we are giving doctors a priority while ignoring the other staff," he said. PTI