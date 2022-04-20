I Am Enjoying As BJP Prez, Not Ready To Move Anywhere: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Ruling out any move to enter the Union cabinet by becoming Rajya Sabha member, BJP President Amit Shah today said he was enjoying his work as the national president and was not at all interested in moving anywhere else. "Why you all talk about my entry in the Union Cabinet when I am enjoying my work here," he questioned. Denying any threat to the Gujarat Congress MLAs, Mr Shah said,"Can Congress answer why they are keeping their MLAs in Bangalore locked inside a resort when they have their own government in Karnataka." "The act of the Congress is just to blame the BJP and Gujarat government while on the other hand they themselves have failed to keep their flock together," he commented. The BJP President also reiterated that the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is close to the heart of every BJP worker and leader but the party had always said the matter could be either resolved through talks or court verdict. "The poll manifestos of the party too talk about the same thing," he said. Addressing a press conference here, on the fag-end of his three-day visit to UP, the BJP President on a poser clarified that the party has now focused in the south and soon the party will hoist its flag in a big way in the southern states like they did in the North. Clarifying about the leaders and MLCs joining the BJP in UP and in other states, he said, 'In UP, several leaders joined the party before the Assembly polls and they got people's mandate in the polls." Referring to Bihar incident, Mr Shah said,"BJP did not break any party. Nitish Kumar first himself resigned and then formed the government with us. Where is the problem?" While referring to rebel Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mr Shah said, 'There is no proposal from him or from any quarter of his joining the BJP in near future.' He also lambasted the Opposition for terming his lunch at the party workers residence as caste-based politics. "I have lunch at the residence of the workers just to show them how much they are important to us and there is no such politics in it," he added. The BJP president also ruled out that there is any party leader involved in the Panama scam in which Pakistan PM Nawaj Sharif had to loose his post. "A committee set up by the Supreme Court is probing in it but no BJP leaders are in the list of offenders in the Panama scam," he claimed. To a query on the Bofors scam, Mr Shah said, 'The probe is already on' and he cannot comment on it further. When asked about the proposal by the National Investigation Agency to stop cross border trade to stop infiltration and supply of illegal arms and ammunition in Kashmir valley, he said, 'It is up to the security agencies to decide and the party has no role in it.' UNI