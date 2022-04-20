I am at peace with my career now: Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi: He has gone through many ups and downs in his 10-year-old career but Shahid Kapoor says he has finally found his ground and now wants to focus on enjoying the process of filmmaking rather than box-office results. 2014 was a good year for the 34-year-old actor as he had two back-to-back hits with "R... Rajkumar" and "Haider" after a long dry spell at the box-office with films like "Milenge Milenge", "Mausam" and "Teri Meri Kahaani". Asked whether the recent hits have eased him out or created a new pressure to maintain the success ratio, Shahid said, "Relaxed is just state of mind. It does not depend on success or failure. I think being relaxed comes from being at peace with what you are and enjoying the process of what you are doing. That started happening to me a little before 'Haider'." The actor noted that the sense of contentment he has today in his career was missing till a couple of years ago. "I think that's why the transition of the kind of work I am doing has happened... I don't think there is a sense of being relaxed but there is a sense of peace that I am taking a journey and I am enjoying. "I'm not sure I would say that in the middle of my career. I was confused about what I was doing. Today, I have finally reached a point where I've seen both the sides and now I want to just enjoy what I'm doing, work with great people and do good work. The focus is on the process and not on result. That makes me feel more peaceful and centred. But being relaxed is very rare in this industry," he said. The actor is gearing up for his next, which is director Vikas Bahl's romantic-comedy "Shaandaar" opposite Alia Bhatt. Shahid called the project his most good-looking movie ever and was also all praise for his much-younger co-star. "I didn't even feel we were meeting for the first time when we began shooting. Alia is a junior but she is very talented. I was a little scared to work with a great actress like her, who is liked by people. Alia Bhatt is everywhere." The actor added that one of the highlights of "Shaandaar" for him is his new friendship with 22-year-old Alia. "It was beautiful to work with her but the best thing is that we became really good friends and I always say that it feels nice that I got to meet Alia because of 'Shaandaar' because I hope we stay friends for a long time. We just connected as people and had a great time," he said. The movie will see him sharing screen space with father Pankaj Kapur and younger sister Sanah, in her Bollywood debut. While working with his father was initially "scary and intimidating" for the actor, his joy knew no bound to see Sanah performing "confidently." "It was a very proud moment for me as a brother to see my sister make her debut. All elder brothers feels their younger sisters have not grown up, so it was nice to see her all grown up, going out... She has a scene with dad and I saw it finally and she looked so confident. "I am really proud of her. I was very intimidated in the beginning to be sharing screen space with dad but at the same time I was very excited about it as this was something I always wanted to do. I just hope five out of 100 people look at me during our scenes together." "Shaandaar" releases on October 22.