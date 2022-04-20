I Am A Shy Person: Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi: She is known for portraying outgoing and expressive characters on-screen but actress Shraddha Kapoor says in real life she is a reserved person. The 26-year-old actress made lukewarm debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Teen Patti" in 2010 but she got fame two years back with her stint as a budding singer in "Aashiqui 2", opposite rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Shraddha, however, feels fame has not changed her reserved self much and she becomes a bundle of nerves whenever she is in public eye. "I am a shy person in real life. I am not very social person. The only people I open up to are my family and close friends. Over the years, I have become more vocal but at the core I am a reserved girl. "Many a time I think that I should change myself and become more expressive. People keep telling me to be a certain way as I am an actor but if I don't have anything to say I can't... I come out as a shy, nervous person and a little out of place because I need time and my space to become comfortable with someone," Shraddha told PTI. The "Ek Villain" star feels lucky that all those people in the industry whom she wanted to go up to and speak to, recognise her because of her work. The finest example of this is her recent meeting with Bachchan. "I am much more comfortable around Mr Bachchan now. We met at Piku's success bash and he met me so warmly. It was amazing. Back when I did 'Teen Patti', I was so nervous to face him," she said. Unlike many actors, who complain about rigorous film promotional activities, the self-confessed introvert said she loves this aspect of her job.