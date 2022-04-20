I am a protective father: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Los Angeles: Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says being a protective father in real life helped him portray saviour to Emilia Clarke in his next film "Terminator Genisys". The film is the fifth movie in the "Terminator" series, and will act as a reboot to the franchise. Schwarzenegger plays the titular role of Guardian: The Terminator. This movie opens in the future and then we see John Connor (Jason Clarke) sending Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back to save Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke). "My first daughter was born when we did "Total Recall" and so she's now twenty-five years old. So when you grow up, and when you're father of two daughters, I think you learn a lot about how to be protective," the 67-year-old actor said. The film, distributed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, releases in India on July 3. PTI