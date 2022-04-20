I've decided to cook, eat food of my liking, says Neena Gupta

Mumbai: Actor Neena Gupta on Sunday sent out a message to women that they can once in a while 'cook and eat what they like' and they deserve it.

"Kabhi Kabhi Toh," wrote the 'Panga' actor as a caption to the video posted a video on Instagram. In the video, Gupta said, "We all love food, and every human being on earth likes food. Food (Khaana) it so important...But I have noticed that we, the women, mostly the women that I have noticed in India... we cook what is liked by kids, husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and even what is liked, by brother and sisters. We cook the food by their choice, and then think to eat the same, we less often cook the food of our choice and, it is very very rare when we eat the food of our liking."

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor then went on to add, " So, I'm alone at home and I have decided that I will cook my favourite food every day, because we always eat what we cook as per likings of family members."

Concluding the video, Gupta said, "I think we deserve to eat and cook what we like, sometimes at least... Am I right?"

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 35 thousand netizens viewed the video within 52 minutes of being posted.

Many chimed into the comments section, agreeing to the 'Mulk' actor's message.

Fans wrote appreciation comments with one writing, "Love your message about living oneself first. "

Another fan left clapping emojis and appreciated the post.

Of late, the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star has been quite active over social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, actor Neena Gupta shared a video as she was getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot, while the actor got back to work after six months. —ANI