I'm the happiest person in the world right now: Zidane

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has stated that he is the happiest person in the world at the moment after his side secured the 34th LaLiga title.

Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 LaLiga title after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karin Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

"It's huge. It's a constant battle. There are 38 games, and only at the end can you achieve something great like today. I'm extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they're the ones fighting out on the pitch," Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club's official website.

"I have my role and I'm with them, but it's a team effort. This is a huge achievement, it's incredibly emotional. It's very tough to win the Spanish league, very tough indeed," he added.

It was the second LaLiga title for Zidane as Madrid cach after he led them to league glory in 2017.

"It's amazing. What we've been through isn't easy. It's been a very tough LaLiga season, but, in the end, thanks to our belief and hard work, we believed and the players are the first ones in that respect because they're the ones who go out on the pitch and put a shift in. I'm pleased for them.

"There are people who say that happiness makes no noise, but I'm the happiest person in the world on the inside right now. Many thanks to everyone for the support," said the legendary footballer.

Zidane also heaped praise on Sergio Ramos, saying he drives the team on.

"He (Ramos) is our leader, he drives the team on. We all bring something different to the team but he's our captain. We have four captains with Marcelo, Varane and Benzema, but it's true that Sergio is our leader. I think every single madridista feels represented by Sergio in every sense," the Real Madrid manager said.

Meanwhile, Ramos also paid a rich tribute to Zidane, saying everything the Frenchman touches 'turns into gold'.

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Ramos told LaLiga. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique."

