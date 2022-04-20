I'm protective about Shahid: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai:�Actress Alia Bhatt came to the rescue of her "Shaandaar" co-star Shahid Kapoor at an event when personal questions were directed to him, and said that she's "protective" about him. Shahid and Alia were present at an event, the Close-Up First Move Party, where they had a fun-filled interaction with mediapersons. When Shahid was asked who made the first move for his wedding -- was it him or his wife Mira Rajput -- and other similar questions, Alia took charge and dismissed all questions one after another. This prompted scribes to ask them if they had decided to save each other from personal queries. To that, Alia said: "There's no deal! I'm just protective about Shahid. And we're talking about 'Shaandaar' here. I get very irritated when people ask more personal questions when we're trying to be on the work front. Make it more about the work. It's only fair." The "Highway" actress also called herself a "good friend" and "good girl" for protecting Shahid. Even Shahid made it clear that he wanted the questions to be restricted to his work and "Shaandaar". When Shahid was asked why he's so reserved about his personal life, Alia responded: "Because it's personal. That's why he's reserved." "Shaandaar" is directed by Vikas Bahl under the banner of Phantom Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.