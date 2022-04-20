I'm Not Doing 'Force 2': Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: Katrina, 31, was reportedly being eyed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for the female lead in the action film, which will be directed by Abhinay Deo. The original featured actress Genelia Deshmukh as the female protagonist."Reports about me doing the film opposite John are not true. There is nothing like 'Force 2' happening. The next film I would be working on is Anurag Basu's film 'Jagga Jasoos'," Katrina told PTI. The "Dhoom 3" star said she has her hands full with three back-to-back films "Fitoor", "Jagga Jasoos" and a Karan Johar production directed by Nitya Mehra. "After 'Jagga Jasoos', I will be doing Nitya's film which is being produced by Excel Entertainment and Karan Johar. We should be wrapping up principal shoot of 'Jagga Jasoos' by this August." The "Bang Bang!" actress stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor's "Fitoor". "Fitoor is shaping up well. We will be wrapping up the shoot in about three weeks. It has been pretty much start to finish job because I have coloured my hair red for the film so the continuity was needed. It is nice to shoot a film in succession. I am hoping we wrap it on time and get a good release date," Katrina said. The romantic drama film is based on Charles Dickens' novel "Great Expectation" and also stars veteran actress Rekha. Katrina is happy to be a part of the movie as she finds her character interesting and feels she can portray it with conviction. "I relate to a lot of things about my character. She is in denial of many things. She does not really know herself. She is also trained to think a certain way. "Sometimes it happens you start living a certain way without even knowing if it is the right thing. It is a very interesting character and Abhishek has a very different take on it. I think I can understand this person and convey her across," the actress said