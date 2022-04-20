I'm lucky' to be with Joe Manganiello: Sofia Vergara

Los Angeles: �Modern Family� star Sofia Vergara says she feels "pretty lucky" to be engaged to Joe Manganiello. The couple got engaged at the end of last year after a whirlwind six month romance and Vergara, 42, has insisted they met at the "perfect time", reported Cosmopolitan US. "It was the perfect time to meet someone so similar to me. We like staying at home or going to the movies - we don't like to party and be in nightclubs. We are very relaxed, which is just what I want right now. We're having a great time," Vergara said. "We're engaged so are planning the wedding. It's great when you meet somebody and from the beginning you have a special connection, so it's not just that you're attracted to one another but your love is a natural thing that happens. You understand the person and they understand you - it's very difficult to find. Right now I feel pretty lucky." PTI