I'm Looking For Someone Who Makes Me Feel Like A Girl, Says Disha Patani

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani normally gives an impression of an athletic and outgoing sort of a girl, but there is a sensitive romantic side deep within her, going by what she said recently.

Asked to define love in a recent interview in pinkvilla.com, she replied: "It's very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love or because of love. How can you even live without love?

For Disha, the first impression matters most. "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love that feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there."

True love, she added in the interview, is something that lets her be in touch with her feminine self. "The only time I feel like a girl is when I'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl. "

She also revealed the "smallest things matter" to her in love and recalled she "was a big mess after my heartbreak".

Disha, who is gearing up for the release of her new film Malanga on February 7, is reportedly dating actor Tiger Shroff, although she has been introverted about the issue in public.

Malang stars Disha along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

—IANS