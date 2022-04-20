I'm happy being single: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant says she is happy being single for now but is ready to do another season of the reality show "Rakhi ka Swayamwar" to find her lucky man.





Rakhi's friend and former model and actress Sofia Hayat earlier said that she wants her to get married in 2017. However, Rakhi doesn't seem to be in a hurry.





"I am happy being single. I feel blessed when I see Baba Ramdev, Narendra Modiji, Salman Khan and many other well known personalities being single," Rakhi said in a statement.





Rakhi, known for her item numbers in films like "Malamaal Weekly", "Krazzy 4" and "1920", chose Canadian-based NRI businessman Elesh Parujanwala as her partner in "Rakhi Ka Swayamwar" in 2009.





They later parted ways. Last year, Rakhi said in an interview that she got engaged to Parujanwala for money.





"Marriage is not on the cards for me till the time I find a perfect match -- a man who is rich, hardworking, social and powerful. I am ready to search a guy for myself with one more season of 'Rakhi Ka Swayamwar'. I am open to it," Rakhi said.





--IANS