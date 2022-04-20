I'll remain at the helm till Assembly terms ends in 2023: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would remain 'Chief Minister' for the next two years while ruling out any change in the leadership.

Addressing mediapersons on the eve of his customary new year-eve press conference here, Yediyurappa told reporters, "There is no doubt among the legislators. There is no doubt among the public. Only there is a doubt among the media about the change of the leadership."

He pointed out that the BJP General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh has already clarified that he's going to continue as the Chief Minister and there is no change in the leadership. "Why you (media) all are having doubts?" he questioned and asserted that the media should stop speculating on leadership change.

Responding to question about some legislators' comments about a change, the Chief Minister said that there are only one or two MLAs who have expressed their views.

"I will speak with them too. Prior to that I have convened meeting of legislators by holding divisional-level meetings to address their grievances," Yediyurappa said.

—IANS