I'll pay Wahab Riaz's fine: Brian Lara

Cricket extraordinaire Brian Lara said on Sunday that ICC�s decision to fine fast bowler Wahab Riaz following Pakistan�s defeat to Australia on Friday was �uncalled for�, while offering to pay for it himself. Pakistan�s clash with Australia at the World Cup quarter-final was significant for more than one aspect but it was Riaz�s 30 minute spell with Shane Watson that was the highlight of the match. �I don�t know what the ICC is thinking. It�s just uncalled for. We need this in a sport that people are running away from, especially 50-over cricket. I loved the exchange,� the former West Indies batsman said. The bowling ace was fined half of his match fee for mocking the batsman and sending a �kiss� in the air. Conversely, Watson was fined only a meager 15% of his match fee. Wahab was charged with using obscene language, while Watson was accused of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game when the two faced each other. �The incident happened in the 33rd over of Australia�s innings when Watson ignored the umpires� instructions and verbally engaged with Wahab, who, at the end of the over, followed through towards the batsman and used aggressive and abusive language,� said an International Cricket Council statement. �It was above board as far as I�m concerned and I can�t wait to meet him. I want to meet with [this] Riaz guy. I�ll pay the fine,� Lara told�NDTV. �It�s ridiculous what the end result is. We are all entertainers. That to me was one of the highlights of the World Cup. A guy running in bowling at 150km/h plus and Watson looked like he was at school,� he added.