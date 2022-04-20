I'll never do a film to buy a house, or a car: Amit Sadh

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh says he's never driven by materialistic goals while signing a film, which is why he is clear about not being a part of projects that will embarrass him.

Sadh, who has featured in films like "Sultan", "Super 30" and "Gold", said he likes to wait for exiting scripts rather than rush into a project.

In an interview with PTI over Zoom call, the 37-year-old actor said he has built credibility over the years with his work, which he would never want to go to waste by choosing "bad films."

"I wait six months for a project, when generally people have five films in hand. I will never do a film to buy a house or a car. That's not criticising anyone, it's just my belief. You can make any movie you want, but it'll eventually come out and you shouldn't be embarrassed of it.

"If I do a bad film, I'll feel ashamed to even promote it. The audience will question me. I am answerable to a credibility that's being created. I would never want a film where I would have to hide my face."

Sadh had a fantastic 2020, featuring in three films "Shakuntala Devi", "Yaara" and "Operation Parindey" and two web shows, "Breathe: Into The Shodows" and "Avrodh".

The actor said he is grateful for the way the year turned out for him professionally, with consistent, fulfilling work coming his way.

"I am more determined today and a lot at peace. It didn't happen overnight, it was a collective process which kept happening over the years. Cinema fascinates me, but there has to be a greater purpose to the story. I am blessed I have found some stride."

Sadh will be next seen in ZEE5 webseries, "Jeet Ki Zidd", playing the role of an army officer battling disability.

The show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and actor Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.

Sadh said he was drawn to the show's "inspirational, aspirational" world.

"To be a part of a story like this, to play this real life hero has been life changing. It's extremely relevant to the circumstances we are in, the life around us.

"It was essential to tell this story. The intention was to make an authentic series, inspired by a real life story. I was representing the Indian Armed Forces, so for me that meant everything," he added.

The series, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, also stars Sushant Singh. It has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

"Jeet Ki Zidd" will start streaming from January 22.

