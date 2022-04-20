HYV Of Yogi Adityanath Splits; Sunil Singh Floats Parallel Org

Lucknow: The Hindu Yuva Vahini(HYV), founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has split with Sunil Singh, a close confidant of the Gorakhnath Peeth Mahant, formed a parallel group on Sunday.

The split of the HYV is said to be a set back for the Chief Minister as he himself was leading the organisation which worked under him since it was formed in 2002.

The HYV's UP unit president Sunil Singh has declared himself as the national president of the organisation replacing Mr Adityanath. Singh, once a close confidant of the CM, told UNI here on Monday that he was forced to float a parallel outfit after Mr Adityanath removed him from the organisation. "Yogijee was my political guru but the way he removed me even after by hard work to make him the CM, has annoyed the activists of the HYV, forcing me to make this new organisation on the same name," he said.

Singh said after Mr Adityanath became the CM, the HYV activists have been sidelined and even the party activity was stopped. "On the request of the party workers, I had to take such decision," he stated with claiming that Mr Aditynath is still his guru and his act was not against the CM. However, the HYV leader was surprised on the suspension of the in-charge of the VVIP guest house in Lucknow where the meeting was held on Sunday. "The room in the guest house was booked by BJP MP from Mohanlalganj Kaushal Kishore and all payment were made for the food. It is unfortunate that a government officer was punished for political reasons," he said. UNI