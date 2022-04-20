Hyundai Motor India clocks June sales at 26,820 units

New Delhi: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India On Wednesday reported cumulative sales of 26,820 units during June 2020.

Of the total, domestic sales accounted for 21,320 units and export another 5,500 units.

"As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai Motor India is committed to support the country''s objective of reviving the economy at the earliest," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

According to Garg, newly launched products like ''all new CRETA, spirited new VERNA, all-new AURA as well as traditionally strong brands like ELITE i20, VENUE, SANTRO and GRAND i10 NIOS" have been receiving encouraging customer response.

"This has helped us achieve a wholesale volume of 21,320 units in th e domestic market for June 2020. Additionally, we have exported 5,500 units, showcasing HMIL''s commitment to government of India''s ''Make in India'' vision for the world markets," he said.

--IANS