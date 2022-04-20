Hyundai i20 Active launched in India at Rs 6.38 Lakh

New Delhi: The most awaited SUV looking car from Hyundai called i20 Active was launched in India on Tuesday. The petrol version of the vehicle starts at Rs 6,38,586 while the diesel version starts at Rs 7,63,228. The i20 Active is powered by two engines -1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine and 1.4L U2 CRDi diesel engines. Designed at Hyundai Motor�s Design Centre Europe in R�sselsheim, Germany, the i20 Active adopts a �Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language- completing a more sporty, sharper and bold look. The i20 Active, SUV appearance conveys athletic presence and aggressive side-profile rake. The vehicle has front air dam with two tone bumper, silver finish roof rails, chrome outside door handle, side moulding and cladding and tailgate spoiler. While on the interior it has a 60:40 split seat to provide both storage and cargo space, Sunglass Holder, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop. The 1.2L Kappa petrol engine delivers 83 ps at 6,000 rpm while peak torque measures 11.7 kg�m at 4,000 rpm. The petrol version of i20 Active offers 5 Speed petrol transmission while the diesel version offers 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Other features of the car includes anti pinch power windows, headlamp escort function, impact sensing door unlock and rear defogger lines.