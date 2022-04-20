Hyundai Creta: 5 interesting features

New Delhi: Korean auto major Hyundai on Tuesday launched its most anticipated mass market sports utility vehicle Creta in India at an introductory price of Rs 8.59 lakh. Hyundai Creta will compete with the offerings, including Ford Ecosport, Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano and Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari Storme, which are in a price range of Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh. With Creta, Hyundai is entering the full-fledged volume segment of SUVs. As of now, Hyundai is present in the SUV segment in the premium category with Santa Fe and with sports-styled i20 Active. Here are the Five interesting features of the vehicle. Engine Specifications The Creta will be equipped with two engine options �petrol 1.6 dual VTVT and U2 1.4 CRDi & U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine options. The vehicle comes with a 6 speed manual and automatic transmission (in 1.6 CRDi VGT). Design The Hyundai Creta has 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, projector lamps, LED positioning lamp, static bending, leather seats and shark fin antenna. All the variants of the Creta will be available in seven colours each. Entertainment The Creta has Audio Video Navigation system, 5 inch touchscreen audio system, supervision cluster and smart key with push button. Convenience The Creta features electric folding OVRM, FATC with cluster ioniser, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls and 1 GB memory (for top end models). Customer Safety The vehicle has side and curtain airbag (for top class model), anti lock braking system, reverse parking camera (for top class model), electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist control. Specs sourced from Hyundai Creta Website