Hylo Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag exit, Treesa-Gayatri advances to the semifinals

Saarbrucken, Germany (The Hawk): After a spirited victory in the women's doubles category on Friday, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Thailand's eighth-seeded Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard defeated Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching (ranked 65) 21-17, 18-21, 21-8. This victory moved Treesa and Gayatri up to world No. 28 in the rankings.

However, in a match in the last eight, the top men's doubles team from India, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, lost 17-21, 14-21 to the seventh-seeded English team, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Malvika Bansod lost to world number 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women's singles match by scores of 17-21, 10-21.

(Inputs from Agencies)