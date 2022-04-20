Hydroprocess technique to convert waste polypropylene plastic to diesel

Chennai: Researchers at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology and IIT-Madras have conducted hydroprocessing of waste polypropylene (PP) plastics and obtained a fuel which possessed a 95% composition match with diesel. The produced fuel possessed physicochemical properties which matched the EN590 (European standards for diesel fuel). Pyrolysis of plastics have been exploited extensively in the past, but the process is yet to produce a viable transport fuel. The research team V.L.Mangesh, P.Tamizhdurai and S.Padmanabhan have upgraded the process by hydroprocessing the pyrolysis fuel. The experiments utilizing a bimetal catalyst embedded on laponite support were carried out at 70 bar of hydrogen pressure, and 350 °C reactant temperature. Hydroprocessing possesses a suite of functions like hydrocracking, hydrogenation, hydroisomerization and hydroaromatization. The aromatics, n-alkanes and isomerates of the hydroprocessed fuel were compared at each and every carbon number range with diesel components. The composition results showed a 95% match with diesel and engine trial results showed performance and emissions matching diesel. The results of the entire series of experiments have been published in 2020 in the reputed journal Energy & Fuels, (ACS publications), Journal of Hazardous Materials, (Elsevier Publications), and Journal of Cleaner Production, (Elsevier Publications). The world annual production of PP is about 56 million tonnes and forms a 100-billion-dollar industry, which throws a substantial post-consumer challenge to waste management efforts. Waste plastics found in soil, water bodies and oceans have transformed themselves into microplastics (MP) and nanoplastics (NP) which facilitates the entry of these hazardous and persistent pollutants into the digestive system of animals, some of which forms the food chain for humans. Our product HPPO-B (hydroprocessed polypropylene pyrolysis oil) can be an effective blended transport fuel and mitigate plastic pollution.