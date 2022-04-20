Hyderabad: Mosque converted into 40-bed COVID care centre

Hyderabad (Telangana): In order to deal with the shortage of beds, medical oxygen, and the required medicines in COVID hospitals in the city, a Hyderabad-based NGO came forward and converted a mosque into a COVID Care Centre where mild to moderate patients are being treated.

In the premises of Masjid-e-Mohammadi Ahle Hadees in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar, the classrooms have been converted into a 40-bed COVID Isolation Centre by NGO 'Helping Hand Foundation' with the help of Hyderabad's Rotary Club and SEED, the USA.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Mohammad Arif of Foundation said, "In this mosque which has been turned into a COVID Centre, we are admitting patients with mild and moderate symptoms. We are providing them with all the required medical treatment."

Dr Mohammad Fareedullaha, also of the NGO, said they converted the mosque into a COVID Isolation Centre for the better treatment of mild and moderate patients as in the prevailing situation many patients are unable to get beds in hospitals.

He also said that there are oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators available at the centre round the clock and doctors are also available here to monitor the health condition of the patients.

"Dr Shafi is the one who has been looking into the whole project. He has treated over 5,000 COVID patients over the last one and a half years," Dr Fareedullaha added.

He further said that they are willing to increase the bed count to up to 65 and more if the demand increases.

He mentioned, "Irrespective of their religious beliefs, if a person is tested positive and is in need of help, then we are here for them."

He also said that if any patient enters into a critical health state, then he/she will immediately be referred to a COVID hospital like Gandhi Hospital or Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) here in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Daneal, whose mother has been tested positive and has been admitted at the isolation centre, said that the facilities that are being provided at the centre are very good and all the facilities, including medicines and oxygen, are for free of cost.

He further said that food is being provided to the patients thrice a day without any charge. (ANI)