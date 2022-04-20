Hyderabad: Hanumantha Rao returns home after undergoing kidney treatment

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former member of Parliament V Hanumantha Rao has returned home after receiving treatment for a kidney problem.Speaking to ANI, the Congrees Leader who has returned home after 26 days in the hospital thanked everyone for their wishes and expressed gratitude."I will be back to serving the needy and continue to work for the Congress party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi," he said.Rao was admitted to the hospital last month due to a kidney problem. —ANI