Hyderabad Police Books Somali National for Giving Triple Talaq

Hyderabad: A woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband, a Somali national having US citizenship, for allegedly giving her triple talaq over phone from the US.

A case under the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered against Abdi Wali Ahmed at women's police station in the old city of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Saba Fatima alleged that Ahmed who married her in 2015 in Hyderabad pronounced instant triple talaq in October over phone without any reason.

Saba told IANS that they married on January 25, 2015 when he was studying in Hyderabad. The marriage was fixed through a matrimonial counselor who used to arrange marriages of local girls with foreigners. The nikah was performed as per Islamic laws and registered with Telangana Wakf Board.

Three months after the marriage, he left for the US. "He used to visit Hyderabad once every six months and we used to live together in rented houses during his stay here," she said.

Saba, a resident of Chandrayangutta in the old city, has also appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene in the matter and help her get justice.

Ahmed last visited Hyderabad in February this year and met his mother who was then residing in Hyderabad. He was in the city till the lockdown was lifted and later left for Boston. He continued to be in touch with Saba and used to send money for her expenses.

The woman alleged that on October 7, Ahmed called on her father Mohammed Fareed's mobile number and pronounced talaq three times without any reason. He later blocked their mobile numbers.

Saba said she tried to reach out to his mother who now lives in Dubai and also his sister who stays in London. They assured her of justice but later also blocked her number.

"You are requested to interfere in this matter and help me getting justice. Kindly ask the concerned embassy to speak to my husband and settle my matter as there is no one to look after me and I cannot re-marry without any authentic divorce papers," she wrote to Jaishankar.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan has urged the External Affairs Minister to help the hapless woman and ensure justice.

—PTI