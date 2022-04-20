Hyderabad man creates corona car for public awareness

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's K. Sudhakar, known for making whacky cars in unimaginable shapes and forms, has now come out with a car in the coronavirus model to create public awareness about the dreaded virus.

Sudhakar, who runs a quirky museum called Sudha Cars, unveiled the innovative car on Wednesday.

"To bring awareness about coronavirus and to encourage people to stay home, I've made the coronavirus car. I want to give a clear message to people not to come out of their house and stay safe," Sudhakar told IANS.

The single-seater car, with a 100cc engine, has six wheels, and a fibre body. "It took 10 days to build this car which can touch a maximum speed of 40 kmph," said Sudhakar.

He plans to donate the car to Hyderabad police to help create awareness about COVID-19.

Building cars with a social message is not new for Sudhakar, who holds the Guinness World Record for designing the largest tricycle in the world.

"We have always made cars to give back to the society in our own way, for various occasions and causes," said Sudhakar.

In the past, he engineered a cage car to spread the message not to cage birds. Similarly there was a cigarette bike for a stop smoking message and a condom bike to create awareness about AIDS. He also highlighted the message of road safety by making a helmet car.

Using junk automobile parts, Sudhakar makes offbeat cars which can be driven at slow speed. They are on display at his museum located near the Nehru Zoological Park.

He also developed cars in the shape of a burger, a stiletto, a bag, a camera, a football and a computer.

Source: IANS