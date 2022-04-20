Hyderabad FC to clear dues of players & coaching staff by end of July

Kolkata: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC have promised to clear dues of their players and coaching staff by the end of the month.

Hyderabad FC were given time till May 15 to clear payments around Rs 4.9 crore to five players and three in the coaching staff including former head coach Phil Brown.

The new ISL franchise had appealed to the AIFF appeals committee thus pushing the deadline.

According to sources in the know, during the appeals committee meeting held on Friday, Hyderabad FC asked for more time and promised to clear dues within the end of July, showing substantial proof.

"They will clear the dues of players and coaching staff by the end of the month," the source told IANS.

"They had appealed to the AIFF players' status committee decision to clear dues by May 15. Thus the deadline automatically got pushed. The appeals committee meeting was held today and they asked for more time and also gave enough proof that they will clear dues by the end of the month," the source added.

The players who had written separately to the AIFF are Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva (Bobo), Giles Barnes and Matthew Kilgallon.

Apart from Brown, Neil McDonald and Aiden Davison from the coaching staff had also written saying they haven't been paid by the club.

Hyderabad FC last played in the ISL on February 20 with the season ending on March 14. Hyderabad had finished last in the 10-team group with just 10 points from 18 matches.

–IANS