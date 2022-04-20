Hyderabad-based Practically raises $4 million

Hyderabad: Practically, a product of 3rdFlix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $4 million in a pre-Series B round.

The round was led by Siana Capital, a deep tech investor, with participation from existing investors YourNest Venture Capital and Exfinity Ventures. The company had previously raised Series A funding of $5 million in 2019. The funds will be invested in expanding the operations of Practically, the Hyderabad-based start-up announced.

Practically is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6-12 with a focus on STEM learning. It is the only experiential learning app that brings learning alive through immersive videos, interactive augmented reality and 3D simulations.

"This pre-Series B funding showcases the extreme faith our investors have reposed on Practically. The tremendous response that we are seeing for Practically from schools, administration, faculty, parents and students validates our model. Our progress so far is in-line with our strategic growth plans and we are very well placed to tap the accelerated growth that the EdTech industry is witnessing today," said Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Practically.

Practically is an outcome of deep-rooted insights based on several man-years of study around children's learning and retention modes leading to the innovative use of new-age tech tools such as AR to provide an immersive learning experience for children.

"The recent round of funding will be utilised strategically to expand the market for Practically beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our expansion plan includes establishing a footprint pan-India in the next 12 months. We are also aiming to expand operations in the Middle East and set foot into the US market in the near future," said Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, Practically.

Practically offers an edge over other learning apps by enhancing conceptual understanding and improving retention of concepts with features like life-like video content, hands-on learning, experiential learning, 24×7 seek help with access to subject experts for doubt resolution, live classes, Proton – the AI assistant and study buddy and Coding++.

Over 3 lakh students have already benefited from the engaging content on Practically.

The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, gives schools and its teachers access to the Practically teacher app free of cost. Teachers can access more than 3000 videos and 1000 Simulations/AR and features like virtual classes, test-prep, assessments, analytics, and assigning homework, etc.

The app covers universal curriculum across Math and Science for 6th to 12th grades. Over 130 schools across India are already using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic.

