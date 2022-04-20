Hyderabad bags three Smart City awards

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has bagged three Smart Cities India (SCI) awards by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The city has received the awards under three categories -- green and clean city, smart waste disposal and startup -- at the 28th Convergence India 2021 International Exhibition and 6th Smart cities India Expo that concluded in New Delhi on Friday.

Under green and clean city category, Rain Garden at Begumpet bagged the award. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had taken up the development and beautification of stormwater drain underneath Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas.

The area proposed for development is about 5 acres of 400 metres length wherein the 'nala' was flowing with sewage from the up streams.

New municipal solid waste management received the award under smart waste disposal project.

The project comprises a city-wide network of fully mechanized Secondary Collection and Transport Points (SCTPs).

Officials say it is India's most technologically advanced and environment-friendly MSW collection and transport system. It is for the first time in India that smart vehicles, coupled with portable self-compactors and hermetically sealed waste containers are being used for safe waste transport.

Hyderabad has bagged the Startup award for WE Hub project. WE Hub is a one-of-its-kind initiative that has been that instrumental in empowering the women. It has created a supportive community for aspiring women entrepreneurs where they can interact with venture capitalists for funding, connect with corporates for scaling up their business.

Smart Cities India (SCI) Awards is a unique platform designed to felicitate, recognize and encourage individuals, policy makers, companies, municipalities, government bodies and associations to illuminate the work done in both urban and rural sectors.

—IANS