Hyderabad Airport Installs Waste Recycling Machines

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad has become the first airport in the country to commence installing waste recycling machines as a pilot project.

The machines have been installed to crush plastic PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles, steel/aluminium cans and plastic bags in an eco-friendly way, said GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the airport.

Wild West Media has provided two machines which were installed at strategic locations within the airport. This project has been taken up under the airport's signature #PassengerisPrime programme with the motive to inspire people to contribute towards environmental sustenance.

Passengers will get an option to either make a donation or claim a discount coupon in return for submitting their empty plastic water bottles/bags/metal cans into the crushing machine, GHIAL said in a statement. "We are optimistic that people would feel motivated to use the machines and display their commitment towards the environment. Managing waste responsibly can help us contribute towards building a cleaner and safer India," said SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL.

RGIA is also the first airport to have its own composting plant, which processes the food waste generated at the airport. One of the busiest airports in India, it currently receives more than 40,000 passengers on a daily basis and has over 5,000 staff working round the clock in shifts.