Hyd Police Book Assam CM For Remarks Against Rahul

Hyderabad police on Wednesday registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his offensive remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.Acting on a complaint of Telangana Congress leaders lodged two days ago, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sarma at Jubilee Hills police station under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).A team of police officers went to the residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy to inform him about the FIR booked against Sarma as the Congress leader was preparing to leave his residence to lead a protest demanding action on his complaint.Revanth Reddy, however, expressed his dissatisfaction over the sections invoked in the FIR and lodged a fresh complaint with the police. He said the sections applied in the FIR have lessened the gravity of the crime committed.He wanted the police to book a case against Sarma under IPC sections 153 (A), 294 and 509 as well.The Congress leader also demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ensure stern action against Sarma by consulting advocate general and legal experts.The TPCC chief made it clear that they will not keep quiet till action is taken against Sarma. “If no action is taken, we will approach the court of law,” he said.Earlier, Revanth Reddy and other key leaders of Congress party in the state were placed under house arrest on Wednesday ahead of their planned protests to demand arrest of Sarma. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, legislator Jeevan Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders were placed under house arrest since early hours of the day.Police personnel were deployed outside the residence of Revanth Reddy to prevent him from leading the protests.The TPCC chief had called upon party cadres to stage sit-in at the offices of police commissioners and district superintendents of police to demand action on the complaints lodged by the Congress leaders against Sarma across the state on Monday. After the police officers met Revanth Reddy to inform him that a case had been booked against Assam CM, he withdrew his call for protests.