Hybrid Seminars To Be Held During DefExpo 2022 In Gandhinagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Defence is organising the 12th edition of the prestigious biennial defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 – in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18-22, 2022. This mega defence exhibition is focusing on Land, Air, Naval and Homeland Security systems. The Government of India, with policy initiative of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, believes that the country has tremendous potential to become a leading supplier of complete defence solutions to many of its friendly nations.

The seminars during the event will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar in a hybrid format, enabling the speakers as well as the audience to participate virtually. These will be streamed worldwide. The seminars will be conducted by the leading Industry Associations, Think Tanks, Indian Defence Public Sector Entities, Service Headquarters (SHQs), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Ministry of Civil Aviation and State Government etc. The theme of these seminars will broadly cover Exports, Financing and Investments in Defence Start-ups & MSMEs, Emerging role of MSME in Aerospace manufacturing & MRO, Aatmanirbharta in Defence R&D, Futuristic Autonomous Technologies for Air Dominance etc. Leading international and national experts from Defence and Aerospace sector are the speakers for various seminars.