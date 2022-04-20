Husband sells land, buys elephant to fulfil wife's dream

Dhaka: Dulal Chandra Roy, a resident of Lalmonirhat's Panchagram union Bangladesh, sold his land and bought an elephant out of the proceeds as a token of love for his wife Tulsi Rani Dasi to fulfil her wish.

Dulal is a farmer by profession. He sold two bighas of his land, went to Moulvibazar and bought an elephant for Tk 16.5 lakh. He returned home last week with the animal in a truck hired for Tk 20,000.

"I sold the land and bought the elephant to fulfil my wife's dream," he said.

Dasi said she had a dream about a year ago where she had bought an elephant and was taking care of it.

It was not the first time she bought animals after seeing them in her dreams. A few years ago, Tulsi bought a horse, a swan and a goat.

People from the nearby areas thronged the couple's house to see the elephant.

Dulal also hired a mahout, Ibrahim Mia from Moulvibazar on a monthly salary of Tk 15,000.

"It's for the first time I've seen someone buying an elephant in this age to fulfil his wife's dream," said Santona Rani, a resident of Rajarhat area.

--IANS