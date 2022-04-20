Husband detained for tonsuring wife over trivial issue

Badaun: A man allegedly beat up his wife, tonsured her and locked her up in the house when she insisted on attending the last rites of her uncle.

He has been detained by the police.

The incident took place in Bisauli town on October 17 and the woman remain locked up till she managed to break free and flee to her aunt's house on Monday.

Then, she went to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws.

Seema Devi, 31, told the police that she was being regularly tortured and abused by her husband, Rajpal, who is an alcoholic.

The couple have been married for nine years and have a son.

Seema blamed her in-laws and said that they invariably supported their son when he abused her.

"My father's elder brother passed away on October 17. He was like my father and I wanted to see for him for the last time but Rajpal would not allow me to go. When I insisted, he thrashed me blue and black and later, shaved my head. My in-laws did not try to rescue me."

She said that she did not want to return to because she feared a threat to her life and also the safety of her son.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma, said on Wednesday, "We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 509 (act or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 498A (cruelty to a married woman) against the husband, his parents, in-laws and one relative. The husband and the relative have been detained and action is being taken as per law."

—IANS