Hurt Deepika says Ranbir wedding joke was taken seriously

New Delhi:�Seems like Bollywood actors cannot get away with saying anything and it doesn�t matter if they are serious or merely kidding. Actor Deepika Padukone says she was really hurt when her comment about Ranbir Kapoor�s marriage, that went viral on the social media, was taken out of context. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old was quoted saying, �Ranbir can�t get married till I allow it�. However, the Tamasha co-stars later clarified the statement and explained that their statement was taken out of context. Ranbir said that Deepika said it in jest, adding �they had asked me when will I marry? Then they saw Deepika, like she is my mom, and asked her what she feels about it.� He also said that sometimes people just read the headlines and not the actual material inside. Deepika revealed that she was hurt when she read the report and the comments like �How can she say this�, �What does she think of herself.�