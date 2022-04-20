Hurricane Dorian Claims 7 Lives In Bahamas

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, and the death toll is expected to rise, Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference, Minnis said the death toll rose from five to seven after two more people, who were injured and transported to New Providence Island, died.

"We can expect more deaths," he said, adding the current number was based on preliminary information.

Downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday, Hurricane Dorian is moving north to US shores after it battered the Bahamas.