Hurkacz defeats Paul in UTR Pro Match Series

Warsaw: Poland''s Hubert Hurkacz prevailed over Tommy Paul 4-1, 0-4, 4-1 to secure third place at the UTR Pro Match Series tournament in Florida, USA on Saturday.

The tournament was played behind the closed doors due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the players having to win just four games to take a set, rather than the standard six, reports Xinhua news agency.

Though Paul made a good start, Hurkacz turned the tables to win the opening set 4-1. A decisive third set was needed as the Pole made plenty of unforced errors and Paul leveled the result without dropping a game in the second set.

However, it was Hurkacz who had the last laugh to win the match and secure the final podium place. "It''s a great feeling to be back on court and I did my best after a long break," the Pole said afterwards.

Reilly Opelka of the U.S. took first place in the tournament after beating Serbia''s Miomir Kecmanovic 4-3 (2), 2-4, 4-2 in the final match.

Meanwhile, the UFC had to cut a bout from its Jacksonville fight card after a fighter and two of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus, the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion stable had announced.

Middleweight Jacare Souza was slated to fight USA''s Uriah Hall at UFC 249. "UFC''s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," said the UFC.

--IANS