Hunter Apprehended In Ramnagar

Ramnagar (Nainital): Forest officials have apprehended a person, accused of killing a Chital deer using his rifle. The deer's body and the rifle have also been recovered. Whereas a post mortem has been performed on the deer's body, the accused has been sent to jail and preparation are underway to file a lawsuit under the wildlife protection act. The forest department is also investigating the case.

The forest officials received a news Sunday evening that a person is involved in killing Chital Deer in the northern Patkot beat jungle of the Kota Range. Forest personnel of Sitavani chowki and Kota Range Leti acted upon information and reached the spot. But by then, the hunter had already hunted a Chital and he himself fell from the tree he had climbed and got hurt. For this reason, he could not run away from the spot. The accused has been detained and the Chital's body was sent to Hathi Camp Aamdanda Depot for post-mortem. Kota Ranger, Sonia, told that the accused has been identified as Girish Chandra, a resident of Vanagram Rampur Tongia. He is currently being interrogated. Due to his inebriated condition, he is constantly changing the statements. The DFO of Ramnagar forest division, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, has said that those found hunting in the forest will not be spared. Strict action would be taken under the Indian Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act.