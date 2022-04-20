Hunt Already For CM Candidate In Assam Congress

New Delhi (The Hawk): Intense but quiet hunt already has whole heartedly begun for Chief Ministerial candidate/s for Assam in all Congress spheres in the whole state for next five years and it's beyond as the Congress is fully convinced that the next government in the state will be Congress' with the state's masses of all hues fully hung up on the Congress. They are fully fed up with the BJP's all round misgovernance at all levels.



+ No development worth mentioning. The state of Assam today, according to the masses of all hues in the state, is far behind than what it was before the BJP Government came into the power, opine the Assamese.

Statistics-wise, according to facts and figures, Assam has fallen back on all frontiers in sharp contrast to rapid progresses the state witnessed in the previous Congress regimes.

Current Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal predictably remains indifferent, unperturbed, immune to the state's masses' animosity toward him resulting in their dislike for the BJP and returning back to the Congress fold.

For the masses, the Congress indeed is for them, of them, by them with no visible, invisible qualm of any kind whatsoever.

Peoples in the state are bent upon relieving themselves from the BJP-clutches that are "badly binding on them forcing them to be only pro-Hindus which they can't be as Assam has never been known to be that". Under the circumstances, the state's masses of all hues want to be with the Congress and be governed by a Congress CM for all round peace for themselves what with peace per se has become elusive for them due to unfamiliar cacophony effected by the BJP in the state, according to them.

Sensing this scenario amid the state's masses, the Congress big shots are on hunting spree for a all round suitable CM candidate for Assam...