Hunger strikes, protests by Punjab, Haryana farmers peaceful

Chandigarh: Barring minor skirmishes, the day-long hunger strikes and protests by farmers across Punjab and Haryana on Monday outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioner went off peacefully following a nationwide call against the contentious central farm laws.

Punjab's largest farmer organisation, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) did not observe the day-long hunger strike. However, its activists, largely comprising women, held sit-in protests in Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar along with Punjab Cabinet ministers and other leaders and workers held a protest at the Shambhu barrier bordering Haryana.

Addressing a protest in Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal accused the BJP of creating a communal divide.

"I have been told by our senior party leader in Delhi that the BJP has asked its cadre to name the stir as Sikh vs Hindu and create a rift between the communities. But we won't allow them to succeed. The Hindu-Sikh unity remained intact even during the bad days in Punjab and it will stay intact even now," he said.

He addressed the gathering after attending the 'bhog' ceremony of the Akhand Path at the Akal Takht to mark the 100th foundation day of the party.

In Haryana's Jind town, a minor skirmish occurred as the protesting farmers tried to enter the Deputy Commissioner's office and the police had to use force to stop them.

