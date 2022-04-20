Hunger strike continued for the third day in protest against Mixopathy

Strike started with the conduct of intellect purification yagya



Meerut (The Hawk) The Meerut IMA district organization has been on hunger strike for the third consecutive day on the call of IMA headquarters to protest against Mixopathy. More than 1100 members of IMA are participating in this hunger strike for three days, including residents and women doctors. Taking this link forward yesterday, the women doctors, while handling the miracle, reached the IMA headquarters at around 9:00 pm in the evening and took part in the fast. Women doctors including senior doctors Dr. Renu Bhagat, Dr. Anju Rastogi, Dr. Pratibha Gupta, Dr. Namita Sharma, Dr. Rajni Gupta, Dr. Monica Tomar, Dr. Himani Aggarwal, Dr. Neelima Agarwal, Dr. Kavita Jain, Dr. Manisha Gupta, Dr. Neeta Arora Taking part there was a hunger strike. Today, taking this link forward, on the third day of the gradual hunger strike in protest of Mixopathy, the Wisdom Shuddhi Yagya was organized. Which was a peaceful and unique way of opposing Mixopathy to draw the attention of the central government to the damage caused by it. Dr. Virottam Tomar played the role of Acharya in this era. He fulfilled all the rituals of Yak with the utterance of many mantras as Yajaman. IMA President Dr. Anil Kapoor Secretary Dr. Manisha Tyagi Dr. Rishi Bhatia Dr. VK Bindra Dr. MK Dr. Sanjay Goyal Dr. Nishi Goyal Dr. Manjula Lakhan Pal Dr. Umang Arora Dr. Vijay Singh Dr. Charu Garg Dr. Himani Agarwal Media Secretary Dr. Umang Arora, attended by a large number of doctors. Medical student resident doctors and IMA doctors were present in large numbers on the last day of hunger strike